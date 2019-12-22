City roads clogged with traffic

LAHORE :Traffic slowed to a snail's pace as massive traffic jams were witnessed on main roads of the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

Bumper to bumper traffic were witnessed from Batti Chowk to Shahdara, Bhatti Chowk to Rang Mahal Chowk, Bansanwala Bazaar to Gawalmandi, and from Jain Mandar to Chowk Qartaba.

People stuck in traffic jams for hours as cars, bikes and rickshaws were seen lining up in queues. Traffic police were completely unsuccessful in maintaining the flow of the traffic. People were forced to take alternative routes. The huge traffic jams also increased fuel consumption that aggravated the anger and frustration of people on the roads. Several motorists tried to use small road and streets of the residential areas but they got trapped in the bumper-to-bumper traffic as they were already jammed with hundreds of vehicles. The traffic wardens were found absent from many roads, intersections and major signals, leaving the motorists high and dry.