CM highlights role of women in peaceful society

LAHORE : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said importance of the role of women in establishing peaceful society as well as progress and development of the country cannot be negated.

He stated this in his message on the occasion of “National Day for Rights of Working Women.” Active participation of women in every field of life is utmost necessary, he said. The PTI government is determined to bringing women to the national mainstream. He said, “Our religion has given unprecedented rights to women.”

Pakistani women are capable and hard working and they have proved themselves in the field of education, health, sports and other sectors as well. The CM said that role of women was commendable in administrative structure and defense institutions of Pakistan. Women will have to play their due role in every field for the socio-economic development of the country, he added.

Usman Buzdar stated that Punjab government had adopted an effective strategy for including women in the mainstream. He said that revolutionary measures were taken for safeguarding the rights of women as well as empowering them. Hostels are being established in various districts of the Punjab for facilitating working women. He said the basic purpose of observing the day was to acknowledge the services of women who played their due role in the national development. “We should avow a resolution on this day that all-out measure will be taken for safeguarding the rights of working women at any cost,” the CM said.

grieved: Usman Buzdar has expressed grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Hafizabad.

The chief minister also offered heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured.