Low gas pressure puts a damper on winter joy

LAHORE :Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) faces a mammoth challenge of meeting massive demand of natural gas amid extreme cold.

Most residents of the provincial metropolitan are braving extremely low gas pressure while suspension in the gas supply also annoyed them. People complained that the government had failed to anticipate high winter demand and couldn't take timely measures for smooth gas supplies. According to a SNGPL spokesperson, in the wake of increasing gas consumption in the domestic sector due to the current cold wave in the country, it has decided to temporarily discontinue the gas supply to general industries and CNG sectors. According to the spokesperson, the gas supply to zero rated industries will not be affected by the decision. He said that due to early as well as extreme onset of winter in the country, gas consumption in the domestic sector has increased manifold. The total gas consumption of domestic, industrial and CNG sectors last December was 1387 MMCFD which has increased to 1535 MMCFD this December. The spokesperson said that additional 148 MMCFD gas was being supplied to the sectors currently. It was further told that last year 155 MMCFD RLNG was diverted to the domestic sector to fulfill demand while this year approximately 296 MMCFD RLNG is being diverted to the domestic sector. In order to ensure an uninterrupted gas supply to the consumers, SNGPL is providing imported gas at the rates of indigenous gas. The company is injecting 12 percent more gas into the system in comparison with the last year but consumers are facing low pressure owing to the extreme cold spell. It was further clarified that the decision has been taken on a temporary basis owing to the current situation and the supply to general industries and CNG Sector will be restored as soon as the situation gets normal. The company spokesperson assured the consumers that all possible measures were being taken to combat the challenging situation. He appealed to the consumers to cooperate and use gas wisely.

rescuers: The passing-out ceremony of 326 rescuers of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was held at the Emergency Services Academy on Saturday.

KP Information Minister Shoukat Yousafi was the chief guest of the ceremony.

Rescue 1122 director general administered oath to 326 rescuers, 321 male and five female, who passed out of the academy. Shoukat Yousafzai appreciated the rescue services rendered by all rescuers of Punjab and KP.