Railways’ SA Games, National Games’ medal winners honoured

LAHORE: Pakistan Railways Sports Board Saturday organised a reception in honour of its athletes who won medals in the South Asian and National Games and gave them cash awards.

Federal minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed was the chief guest of the ceremony and gave them awards. Vice President Railway Sports Board Hamdan Nazir, General Manager Railway / President Railway Sports Board Shahid Aziz highlighted the performance of railways sports and informed the guests about the difficulties they faced in preparing athletes.

Sh Rashid said that Pakistan Railways is a historical institution and its sports and its players have always highlighted the name of Railways and Pakistan with their excellent sports. “I congratulate all the medalists, Railway Sports Board representatives and officials and hope that this series of achievements will continue in the future.” He distributed Rs 50,000 to the gold medalists, Rs 30,000 to the silver medalists and Rs 20,000 to the bronze medalists and distributed prizes among the officials. He also issued orders to immediately give jobs to the Gold Medalists and announced an increase in Railway Sports Board grant.

Chief Executive Officer, Railways Ejaz Ahmed, General Manager Muhammad Tahir, DS Workshops Sajid Bashir, DS Lahore Aamir Nisar Chaudhry, Director Public Relations Railway Madam Qatra-ul-Ain Fatima, Divisional Sports Officer, Senior Research Workshop, Sports Officer Railway Sports Board Tariq Mehmood, Accounts Officer Atta Hussain Butt, Syed Najam al-Saeed, Mir Arshad Pervez, Manzoor Ali Arif, Iftikhar Ahmed, Owais Akbar, Waqas Akbar, Ijaz Nawaz, Hasan Abid, Imran William and a large number of players were also present on the occasion.