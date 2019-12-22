close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
December 22, 2019

KSCA bars Shinde from cricketing activities

Sports

A
Agencies
December 22, 2019

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCSA) managing committee member Sudhindra P Shinde was questioned and arrested for his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Premier League betting/match-fixing scandal, the association said on Friday that he has been barred from all cricketing activities. In a press release, KSCA president Roger Binny stated: “Sudhindra P Shinde had been arrested and questioned by the investigating authorities regarding his alleged involvement in the KPL related activities prior to his becoming a managing committee member. Mr. Shinde has been asked not to attend any meetings as a managing committee member nor participate in any cricket-related activities organised by the KSCA.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports