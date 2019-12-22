KSCA bars Shinde from cricketing activities

NEW DELHI: Two weeks after Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCSA) managing committee member Sudhindra P Shinde was questioned and arrested for his alleged involvement in the Karnataka Premier League betting/match-fixing scandal, the association said on Friday that he has been barred from all cricketing activities. In a press release, KSCA president Roger Binny stated: “Sudhindra P Shinde had been arrested and questioned by the investigating authorities regarding his alleged involvement in the KPL related activities prior to his becoming a managing committee member. Mr. Shinde has been asked not to attend any meetings as a managing committee member nor participate in any cricket-related activities organised by the KSCA.”