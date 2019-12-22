close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Ahmed Club win Karamat Cricket

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

LAHORE: Abdullah Club defeated Ahmed Club by 23 runs in the Karamat Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Race Course Ground.

Scores: Abdullah Club 185/9 (Asmatullah 41, Muhammad Azeem 23, Matiur Rehman 20, Muhammad Razi 2/17, Azmatullah 2/21). Ahemd Club 162 for all (Muhammad Razi 32, Muhammad Haroon 31, Abdullah Khan 3/18, Matiur Rehman 2/28. man of the matchAbdullah Khan. Abdullah Khan for his fine bowling was declared man of the match. Shafqatullah was the chief guest.

Asmatullah emerged best batsman of the tournament while Matiur Rehman got best allrounder’s award. Muhammad Zaki won best bowler’s award.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports