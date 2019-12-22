Ahmed Club win Karamat Cricket

LAHORE: Abdullah Club defeated Ahmed Club by 23 runs in the Karamat Memorial Cricket Tournament at the Race Course Ground.

Scores: Abdullah Club 185/9 (Asmatullah 41, Muhammad Azeem 23, Matiur Rehman 20, Muhammad Razi 2/17, Azmatullah 2/21). Ahemd Club 162 for all (Muhammad Razi 32, Muhammad Haroon 31, Abdullah Khan 3/18, Matiur Rehman 2/28. man of the matchAbdullah Khan. Abdullah Khan for his fine bowling was declared man of the match. Shafqatullah was the chief guest.

Asmatullah emerged best batsman of the tournament while Matiur Rehman got best allrounder’s award. Muhammad Zaki won best bowler’s award.