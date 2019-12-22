close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

Tauseef Club draw with Albilal

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

LAHORE: The last match of three matches series between Tauseef Club and Albilal Club has been drawn due to bad light at Township Albilal Ground. Earlier Albilal Club had made 226 while Tauseef Club had made 190/6 in 31 Overs, the match had finished due to bad light. Albilal Club and Tauseef Club had won 1-1 match.

Scores: Albilal Club 226 all out in 34.4 overs (Rao Khyam abbas 51, Atif 50, NAeem 25, Noman 10, Faqeer Hussain 4/24, Syed Wasim 3/41). Tauseef Club 190/6 in 31 overs (Waqasullah 45, Raheemullah 30, Hussain Raza 40, Abdul Qayyum 14, Nasir).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports