Tauseef Club draw with Albilal

LAHORE: The last match of three matches series between Tauseef Club and Albilal Club has been drawn due to bad light at Township Albilal Ground. Earlier Albilal Club had made 226 while Tauseef Club had made 190/6 in 31 Overs, the match had finished due to bad light. Albilal Club and Tauseef Club had won 1-1 match.

Scores: Albilal Club 226 all out in 34.4 overs (Rao Khyam abbas 51, Atif 50, NAeem 25, Noman 10, Faqeer Hussain 4/24, Syed Wasim 3/41). Tauseef Club 190/6 in 31 overs (Waqasullah 45, Raheemullah 30, Hussain Raza 40, Abdul Qayyum 14, Nasir).