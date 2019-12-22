Pakistan has immense taekwondo talent: Riaz

LAHORE: Ali Riaz (Black Belt 4Th Dawn, WTF, Korea), an international gold medallist in taekwondo and instructor at the National School of Taekwondo, has said that it’s a game with immense talent in Pakistan if its groomed by international standards and quality facilities and given players free from worry training, jobs in various government departments, national and national institutions, Pakistan players will surely become taekwondo’s world champion. Talking to media Riaz, who is also the Sports Coordinator of Lyceum School Jallu Campus, said that there should be playground for healthy societies and athletes. “It is possible to create healthy society through proper patronage.” He said that holding of regular competitions in different sports including taekwondo would make players mentally and physically strong. The Government and National Institutes, must play their role in sports. He said government should realise that there are several other sports also other than cricket which needed to be sponsored. He further stated that taekwondo is the best and safest game for girls as it strengthens girls both physically and mentally, and it creates self-esteem within the girls, on which they can handle any emergency and protect themselves in situations.