Two matches decided in OTC Cup

LAHORE: Two more matches were decided in the OTC Lahore Challenge Cup Cricket Tournament at Different grounds here on Saturday. Township Whites and Gulberg Eaglets won their matches and moved in to the second round. At the LCCA Ground Township Whites beat Khizra Club by 68runs.

Scores: Township Whites 250/9 in 30 overs (M Nadeem 100, M Mohsin 57, Kamran Afzal 21*, Hassan Rizwan 17, M Ibrar 3/33, Nasir Ali 3/60).

Khizra Club 182/6 in 35 overs (Adnan Rasool 47, Umair Abbass 33, M Sadiq 25, Asad Khan 22, Hassan Rizwan 2/18, Faizur Rehamn2/35). At Whdat Eaglets Ground, Gulberg Eaglets beat Zareef Memorial Club by 3 runs on better run- rate in a rain-affected match.

Scores: Zareef Memorial Club 226/9 in 30 overs (Eraj Shahid 77, Sajjad Khan 35, Tariq Mehmood 34 & Abdullah Ejaz 26, Azeem Jimmy 2/35, Raza Usman Butt 2/49, Usman Ali 2/51). Gulberg Eaglets 191/4 in 25 overs (Usman Ali 102*, Raza Usman Butt 45,Aqib Mlik 13*, Tariq Hafeez 2/40).