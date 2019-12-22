Fatima Jinnah Cup, Christmas Cup feature races for today

LAHORE: There are two cup races termed for three years and two years aged fillies and ponies listed in the card of eight races scheduled for 17th day winter meeting of Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Fatima Jinnah Cup with a field of seven and Christmas Cup which have nine contestants are the two featured races for three and two years aged horses respectively with favourites being Floating Cloud and Sahil in order of run.

Other than the cup races, there are five Atia and a Blue Era Plate races in the card of day’s activity. Blue Are Plate is of class VI horses while all the other plates are of class VII and of different divisions. The races will start at 11.20 am and the cup races are expected to take place at around 2.25 pm and 3.00 pm respectively. All the plate races are of 1100 metres distance while Fatima Cup is of 1600 metres and Christmas Cup of 1200 metres stretch. First four races are of Atia plate, which will be followed by the Blue Era plate, two cup races and then again Atia plate.

Starting from the Atia plate, favourites in the first race for win is Bet of The Day, place Aye Darwaish and fluke Casino Boy while other challengers are Miss Bray, Golden Beauty, Day’s Gone, Parwaz-e-Bhakkar, It’s Me, Take Care, Sania Princess, Piyari Guria, Janab, Naveed Choice, Mashable, Nabeel Choice, Fakhr-e-Kasur and Zahld Love.

Favourites in the second race for win is Piyara Sayeen, place Safdar Princess and fluke Silken Black while other challengers are Anibal, Punjabi Munda, Insaf-e-Bhakkar, Dancing Beauty, Tell Me, Golden Pound, Chan Punjabi, Helena, After Hero, Manal Love, Turab Prince, Artghal, Hamayoon Choice and Anmol One.

Favourites in the third race win is Gotti, place Zoaq-e-Yaqeen and fluke Faizi Choice while other challengers are Buzkushi, Jonti Road, Baland-o-Bala, Rashk-e-Qamar, Royal Runner, English Babu, Prince Of Lion, Banjo, Lucky Is Me, Neeli The Great, Only Jutt and Twenty Twenty.

Favourites in the fourth race for win is Khan Jee, place Secret Lady and fluke Gold Man while other challengers are Big Foot, Race The Moon, Mud House Legacy, Neeli De Malika and Qamer Choice.

Favourites in the fifth race for win is Follow My Lead, place Jharra and fluke Sinner while other challengers are Sparking, Pockets, My Son, Sara Jamoot, JF Thunder, Din Ka Raja, Marmaris, Me Raqsam and Dazzling.

Favourites in the sixth Fatima Jinnah Cup, a term for two years old, race for win is Floating Cloud, place Costa Rica and fluke Conquest while other challengers are Raat Ki Rani, Miss Bulbul, License To Kill and Princess Anabia.

Favourites in the seventh Christmas Cup, a term for three years old, race for win is Sahil while place may go to Dahab and other challengers are Galactic Song, Nayel, Friends Forever, Gondal Choice, Amazing Lips, Sanctity and Rehmat Ka Phool. Favourites in the eighth race for win is User, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke Wind Talker while other challengers are Legacy, Jabber Prince, Forever One, More Money More Party, Well Done Pakistan, Remember Me, Miss Mohni Road and Khadim.