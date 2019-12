Quaid-i- Azam Powerlifting postponed

LAHORE: Quaid-i- Azam National Men & Women Powerlifting 25-26 December, 2019 Postponed due to very cold and bad weather travel conditions. Muhammad Rashed Malik, General Secretary PPF, informed that the event was postponed upon the request of participating teams. Fresh dates The Quaid e Azam National Men & Women Powerlifting Championships 2019 which was due to be held at Lahore on December 25-26 will be announced in a due course of time. Pakistan Powertlifting Federation will now organize the 2nd Chief Minister Punjab Gold Cup 2020, 4th Natiopnal Women and 20th National Men Powerlifting Championships during March 2020 In following categories; Women Open: ( 47 Kg, 52 Kg, 57 Kg, 63 Kg, 69 Kg, 75 Kg, 84 Kg, +84 Kg) and Men Open: ( 59 Kg, 66 Kg, 74 Kg, 83 Kg, 93 Kg, 105 Kg, 120 Kg, +120 Kg).

In Men Masters ( 40 - 60 Years) (66 Kg, 74 Kg, 83 Kg, 93 Kg, 105 Kg, 120 Kg,).

Afghanistan and Sri Lankan Men & Women Team will also be invited at this mega event of Men & Women Powerlifting.