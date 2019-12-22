Ratnayake laments Sri Lanka’s lack of bowling discipline

KARACHI: After claiming a potential match-defining first innings lead in the Karachi Test, Sri Lanka imploded spectacularly with the ball on the third day, their abject lack of control allowing Pakistan to move ahead and then put daylight between them and their opposition by Stumps.

Abid Ali and Shan Masood made most of the eased-out batting conditions to put on a 278-run opening partnership that underscored Sri Lanka’s bowling deficiencies.

At the end of a forgettable day’s play, one that saw the visitors concede 338 runs, the team’s assistant coach Rumesh Ratnayake was left to lament the lack of control that allowed Pakistan’s two centurions score at a rate of 3.76 through the course of the day’s play. “Each session we had a target - we wanted to keep them to 70 to 80 runs,” Ratnayake said.

“But we couldn’t do that. Some of the plans were very simple - keeping it tight in line with the stumps. Also, keeping it on the right length. Those were not hard plans to adhere to. Some of the guys did it, but some didn’t. Those partnerships didn’t happen when bowling, which I felt was a big miss.”

Ratnayake however had words of praise for his lead seamer Lahiru Kumara, who routinely hit speeds above 140kph and forced the well-set Abid to wade through a tough bouncer barrage. The 22-year-old, who claimed a four-fer in the first innings, looked the only bowler capable of a breakthrough. He was rewarded for his , belatedly however, when he ended the marathon stand by forcing Masood to pull a short ball to deep midwicket. Late in the day, he also pinned Abid LBW with a nip-backer.

“Apart from Lahiru Kumara, no one else stuck to a plan well enough. They didn’t create those partnerships with him,” Ratnayake said, before bemoaning the changed nature of the pitch that led to the absence of seam movement in the second innings and thereby offsetting his team’s previously advantageous position.