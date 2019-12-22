Akbar to lead Bangladesh at Under-19 WC

DHAKA: Bangladesh Cricket Board has appointed batman Akbar Ali to lead them in next year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa. Leg spinner Rishad Hossain is the only surprising omission in the squad.

“We have not picked Rishad as he is now in our HP unit and we don’t want to bring him back from there,” junior level selector Hannan Sarkar told Cricbuzzon Sunday. “We usually play one genuine spinner in our team and fill the other spinning option with an all-rounder,” he said.

Hannan said he is optimistic about Bangladesh’s chances of going far in the tournament, considering they’ve had a lot of practice under their belt in the last couple of months, including tours to England and New Zealand.

“We had toured England and New Zealand and it was a good experience for the young boys as they had the chance to play in condition that was quite similar to South Africa.

“We have got couple of good pace bowlers and we feel they can show their mettle while playing in the Under-19 World Cup, as it will be conducive for them in South Africa.

Squad: Akbar Ali (Captain), Tawhid Hridoy (Vice Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tanim, Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shahadat Hossain, Shamim Hossain, Mohammad Mirttunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Avishek Das, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Shahin Alom, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad

Stand by: Amite Hasan, SM Meherob Hasan, Ashraful Islam Siam, Minhazur Rahman Mohanna, Rubel Mia, Asadullah Hill Galib.