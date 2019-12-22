Lahore Garrison Polo final today

LAHORE: Master Paints will take on Master Paints Black in the Aquafina Lahore Garrison Polo Championship 2019 main final today (Sunday) here at the Lahore Polo & Country Club at 2:30pm. LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab has said that Maj Gen (R) Mian Nadeem Ejaz will grace the final as chief guest while Aquafina Media Head Fatima Khalid will be guest of honour. “Both the finalists played outstanding polo throughout the eight-goal tournament, thus booked berth in the main final. It is hoped that the main final of the tournament will be very challenging as well as enthralling one.” One of the finalist teams, Master Paints, consists of Farooq Amin Sufi, Bilal Haye, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi and Mariano Regal while other finalist team comprises Sufi Muhammad Amir, Ahmed Zubair Butt, Ahmed Ali Tiwana and Manuel Eduardo Carranza. The subsidiary final will be played between Newage and Artema Medical/Black Horse Paints.