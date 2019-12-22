French New Wave icon Anna Karina buried in Paris

PARIS: A small group of family and friends of the Danish-French actress Anna Karina, a star of the French Wave cinema in the 1960s, attended her funeral in Paris on Saturday.

Among those attending the private ceremony in the Pere Lachaise cemetery were Jane Birkin, another star from the 1960s, and Oscar-winning actor Marion Cotillard.

French Culture Minister Franck Riester was also present.

Although Karina also worked as a model and a singer, she is best known for her starring roles in the films made by her ex-husband, director Jean-Luc Godard, such as “Pierrot Le Fou”.

She died on December 14 at the age of 79