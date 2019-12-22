Air strikes kill 12 civilians in Syria’s Idlib

BEIRUT: Air strikes by the Syrian regime and its ally Russia Saturday killed 12 civilians in the country´s last major opposition bastion where a rise in violence has forced tens of thousands to flee.

The bombardments hit the northwestern province of Idlib, which has been increasingly targeted this month by President Bashar al-Assad´s forces.

The intensification of air strikes on southern Idlib since December 16 has forced tens of thousands to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.

On Saturday, bombing killed eight civilians in the town of Saraqeb, according the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Four others were killed in separate air strikes in other towns in southern Idlib. And 36 others were wounded, the Britain-based monitoring group added.

The bombardment came as violent clashes continued for a third straight day between regime loyalists and the militants who dominate the province.

Battles since Thursday have killed 67 jihadists and 15 allied rebels, the Observatory said. Fifty-seven regime loyalists were also killed, bringing the total casualty count to nearly 140 on both sides, it added.

The Idlib region, which is home to some three million people including many displaced by Syria´s civil war, is controlled by the country´s former Al-Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The Damascus regime has repeatedly vowed to take back control of it.

Pro-government forces launched a blistering offensive against the region in April, killing around 1,000 civilians and displacing more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Since August, the area has supposedly been protected by a ceasefire announced by Moscow, but bombardments have continued. Syria´s war has killed over 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

militants attack oil refinery, gas plants: Near-simultaneous attacks believed to have been carried out with drones targeted three government-run oil and gas facilities in central Syria at dawn on Saturday, the oil ministry said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the triple attack but Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said sleeper cells of the Islamic State group were probably responsible.

The ministry said that the targets included the oil refinery in Homs, one of only two in Syria, and two gas facilities, one south of the city and one in the desert to its east. The ministry said that several production units had been damaged and repair teams were working alongside firefighters to try to restore output as quickly as possible.

Government-held areas of Syria suffer from a chronic shortage of fuel, partly because of Western sanctions on crude imports and partly because the largest oil and gas fields lie in the east, which remains under the control of US-backed Kurdish forces.

Observatory director Rami Abdel Rahman said he believed the attacks were the work of IS, which has proved it remains capable of operating in both government- and Kurdish-held areas despite its loss of the last redoubt of its self-proclaimed caliphate to Kurdish forces in March. A few hours earlier, IS fighters had attacked an army garrison in a gas facility east of Homs, killing four civilians and 13 troops or militiamen, the Observatory said.