Tue Dec 24, 2019
AFP
December 22, 2019

Church is losing influence

World

AFP
December 22, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a “change in mentality”, saying the Christian faith is less heeded — even ignored — in the modern world. New methods were needed to help “reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes”, the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican´s top administrative body.

