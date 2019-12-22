Church is losing influence

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a “change in mentality”, saying the Christian faith is less heeded — even ignored — in the modern world. New methods were needed to help “reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes”, the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican´s top administrative body.
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Saturday called on church leaders for a “change in mentality”, saying the Christian faith is less heeded — even ignored — in the modern world. New methods were needed to help “reposition our ways of thinking and our attitudes”, the pope warned in his traditional Christmas greetings to the Roman Curia, the Vatican´s top administrative body.