close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
December 22, 2019

Pope shakes up cardinals with further Vatican reform

World

AFP
December 22, 2019

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis imposed mandatory term limits on one of his most powerful aides, the head of the powerful College of Cardinals, as he continues his wide-ranging institutional reform of the Vatican. The pontiff announced that the college´s dean would now be limited to two five-year terms — a change from current rules that allow the dean to remain in post as long as he chooses. Francis made the change shortly after accepting the resignation of Cardinal Angelo Sodano, a 92-year-old conservative who has wielded huge power since taking over in 2005. The pope has consistently sought to reshape the roles of senior Vatican officials and introduce oversight into adminsitrative processes — the latest move coming last week when he abolished secrecy rules in sexual abuse cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World