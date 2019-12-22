Job cuts in UN mission in DR Congo upset local workers

KINSHASA: Politicians in Democratic Republic of Congo have long pressed the UN to cut its huge mission in the country, but now that a drawdown has begun, questions are being raised about the impact on locally-hired employees.

Since July 1, the UN Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) has closed several bases and cut its civilian payroll by 764 workers.

A new mandate passed on Thursday by the Security Council gave the green light to a one-year extension for MONUSCO — the UN´s largest peacekeeping force, with a budget of around $1 billion dollars (901 million euros).

But it also reduced the number of soldiers in the mission while increasing the size of its police contingent, and stressed “the need to progressively transfer MONUSCO´s tasks to the Government of the DRC.”

President Felix Tshisekedi, in his state-of-the-nation address last week, paid tribute to the role of UN peacekeepers in the volatile country but said “MONUSCO has no calling to remain in the DRC indefinitely.”