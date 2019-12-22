close
Tue Dec 24, 2019

December 22, 2019

US builds force for future space wars

World

December 22, 2019

WASHINGTON: The United States met a mounting 21st century strategic challenge from Russia and China late on Friday with the creation of a full-fledged US Space Force within the Department of Defense.

Acting on an ambition by President Donald Trump that had met resistance at first, the White House signaled its determination to not cede superiority in a Star Wars-like future of killer satellites and satellite-killer weapons.

Trump made the Space Force’s creation real with the signing of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which set the initial budget for a Pentagon force that will stand equally with the military’s five other branches.

