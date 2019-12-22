close
December 22, 2019

Ethiopian PM denounces religious strife

ADDIS ABABA: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Saturday condemned religious violence following attacks on multiple mosques in the Amhara region, the latest unrest targeting religious institutions. State-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate reported on Saturday a number of mosques had been attacked and that "other properties were destroyed" in Mota town, more than 350-km north of the capital, Addis Ababa.

"Attempts by extremists to breakdown our rich history of religious tolerance and coexistence have no place in the new prosperity focused Ethiopia," said Abiy, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate, in a statement posted to his Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"I condemn such acts of cowardice and call upon all peace loving Ethiopians to draw upon our deep knowledge of coexistence and our reservoir of respect."

