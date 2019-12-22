close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
AFP
December 22, 2019

Struggling Fiorentina fire manager Montella

Sports

AFP
December 22, 2019

ROME: Fiorentina announced on Saturday that they had fired coach Vincenzo Montella with the club struggling in 14th in Serie A.

“Vincenzo Montella has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the first team,” the club announced on its web site. “The decision was taken following a long and detailed analysis of the team’s performances and results.”

“Given the need to rediscover the necessary grit and determination on the pitch and produce an immediate turnaround, the owners and management decided that a change of coach was the best option,” the club continued.

