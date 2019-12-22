‘Yasir Shah should be left to bowl on his own’

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seasoned Test leggie Yasir Shah seems in deep pressure. He has been off-colour since long and especially when he bowls outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) he struggles.

Yasir did not do well with the ball in Australia recently. He was not picked for the first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. And in the ongoing Karachi Test, on which Pakistan have tightened their grip, Yasir remained wicket-less in the first innings, conceding 43 runs in the 13 overs he bowled.

On the third day, Yasir was seen bowling on one of the wickets of the NSK at tea break with Waqar Younis looking on. But during practice he rarely turned the ball. The team management would expect him to play a key role when Sri Lanka bat in the second innings to chase what is expected to be a very tough target.

Former first-class cricketer Haris Khan said Yasir should be left to bowl on his own.

“I think he should be left to bowl according to his own will,” Haris told ‘The News’ in an informal chat here on Saturday. “It’s not good that he has been taken onto the field during tea break by Waqar Younis to do some bowling practice,” Haris said.

“If you let him be alone, Yasir will himself realise that he is a key bowler and the team expects him to deliver and certainly he will try to improve,” Haris said.

However, Haris was happy with the way young left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is improving.

“I think he is now improving and has also worked on his fitness,” Haris said.

About rookie quick Naseem Shah, Haris said he has the pace but it was not proper time to bring him to Test cricket.

“It would have been much better had Naseem been groomed through four-day cricket before being brought in to Test cricket,” he said.