I always try to play positive cricket: Abid Ali

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test opener Abid Ali on Saturday said that they had planned to play positive cricket and that helped them take control of the match.

“There was pressure on us in the beginning as we had come onto the wicket after conceding a substantial first innings lead. But our plan was to play positive cricket and go for a big partnership and we succeeded in our mission,” Abid said in a news conference after the third day’s play of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka here at the National Stadium.

Abid hammered 174 and became the first Pakistani batsman to hit centuries in his career’s first two Tests.

He was involved in a 278-run first-wicket partnership with Shan Masood that took Pakistan to 395-2 at the end of the third day’s play after conceding an 80-run lead. Pakistan are now 315-run ahead with eight wickets in hand.

Abid said that he always tries to play positive cricket.

“In domestic cricket I always try to play positively and when I came to international cricket too my main intent is always to play positive cricket,” said Abid, who also hit century on his Test debut against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Rawalpindi a few days ago.

Responding to a question, the 32-year-old Lahore-born right-handed batsman said that he will work on deficiencies in his batting.

“It’s right that foreign teams do their home work before going for a series but I will also as a batsman try to remove my mistakes to cope with international cricket,” said Abid, who is the only batsman of the world to have hit centuries on both his one-day and Test debuts.

Abid said that he was not happy that he failed to get his first Test double.

“It would have been good had I completed my double century but it’s part of the game,” he said.

When he was asked that who calls him a legend in the dressing room, Abid said everyone in the dressing room calls him as a legend.

“And because of this weighty word, a heavy responsibility now rests on my shoulder and I will try to fulfill my responsibility more effectively,” he said.

Abid said that he will also play positive cricket when he gets a chance in international T20s and Pakistan Premier League (PSL). Abid has not been picked by any franchise of the PSL for the 2020 season.