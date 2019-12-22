Abid Ali, Shan Masood slam hundreds to put Pakistan in control

KARACHI: Solid Abid Ali and watchful Shan Masood shared the second-highest opening stand in Pakistan’s Test history to place the hosts in commanding position against Sri Lanka on the third day of the second Test of the two-match series here at the National Stadium on Saturday.

Abid smashed 174 and Shan hammered 135 to enable Pakistan to reach 395-2 after having conceded an 80-run lead after resuming their second innings at 57 without loss on Saturday.

The duo shared 278 for the first wicket stand, which is the second-highest opening partnership in Pakistan’s Test history. The record is held by Amir Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed who had scored 298 against West Indies in 1997 at the same venue.

Pakistan now lead by 315 runs with eight wickets in hand and two full days left in what could be the decisive Test as the opener in Rawalpindi had ended in a draw because of heavy rains.

Starting the day under pressure, both Abid and Shan remained cautious in the morning because there was some life seen in the pitch due to moisture.

Abid, who had also hit hundred on his Test debut in Rawalpindi in the first Test, looked more elegant in his approach and coped the situation quite skillfully. Shan was a bit unsettled in the beginning. However, after lunch both batted fluently and made the Sri Lankan bowlers toil by scoring centuries. They kept the scoreboard ticking and dispatched loose deliveries towards the boundary.

It was just before tea when right-armer Lahiru Kumara gave Sri Lanka a much-needed breakthrough when he had Shan, who pulled a short-pitched delivery that went straight into the safe hands of Fernando in the deep.

Shan, who resumed from his overnight score of 21, hammered seven fours and three sixes in his second Test hundred. He faced 198 deliveries during his sedate knock.

“It was a golden century because it was in front of my home crowd,” Shan said at a news conference at the end of the third day’s play.

Abid, who was not out on 32 at close of the second day on Friday, was then joined by skipper Azhar Ali and both further added 77 runs for the second wicket partnership to build Pakistan’s total. It was Kumara again who removed the dangerous Abid, trapped leg before after the 32-year-old had done the job to take Pakistan to a strong position.

Abid, who played effortless strokes during his marathon knock, hammered 21 fours and one elegant six. He faced 281 deliveries.

“I am really disappointed that I could not reach double hundred but it’s part of the game,” Lahore-born Abid said.

Abid also became the first Pakistani batsman who scored centuries in his first two Tests of his career.

Azhar Ali (57*) and Babar Azam (22*) then put on 40 runs for the third wicket unbroken association when the bails were drawn.

Azhar, who was fighting for form, hit his first fifty of the year after 11 Test innings. He hit four boundaries from 103 deliveries. Babar had smacked one four from 42 balls.

The 22-year-old Kandy-born Kumara was the most impressive of Sri Lankan bowlers. He kept tight line and length on what seemed to be a placid track for batting and that rewarded him as he got both the wickets to fall on the day.

Pacer Vishwa Fernando did not impress, conceding 84 runs in 21 overs during his frustrating effort. Perera (0-63) and de Silva (0-19) also could not extract any help from the wicket.

“Both Abid and Shan have taken away the game from us. Tomorrow will be the crucial day and we will try to restrict Pakistan,” Sri Lanka bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake said.

Score Board

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 191 all out (Asad Shafiq 63; L Kumara 4-49, L Embuldeniya 4-71)

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 271 all out (D Chandimal 74; Shaheen 5-77, Abbas 4-55)

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Shan Masood c Oshada b Kumara 135

Abid Ali lbw b Kumara 174

*Azhar Ali not out 57

Babar Azam not out 22

Extras (lb 5, w 2) 7

Total (2 wickets; 103 overs) 395

Still to bat: Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, †Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Fall: 1-278, 2-355

Bowling: Fernando 21-2-84-0; Kumara 22-5-88-2; Embuldeniya 36-2-136-0 (1 w); Perera 17-1-63-0 (1 w); De Silva 7-0-19-0

Umpires: Joel Wilson (West Indies) and Bruce Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite (West Indies). Match referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)