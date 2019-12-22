A large number of candidates appear in SMIU’s entry test

Karachi: Sindh Madressatul Islam University (SMIU) conducted an entry test for admissions in under graduate programs for Spring 2019 at its campus on Saturday.

About sixteen hundred students had applied for admission in different departments i.e. Department of Business Administration, Commerce and Management Science, Computer Science, Media and Communication Studies, Environment Science, Accounting Banking Finance, Software Engineering, Artificial Mathematical Science, Social Development, Department of English Linguistics & Literature and Education. The candidates had come from all parts of Sindh, because SMIU offers admissions on open merit basis. About eighteen hundred students had applied for the admission on about three hundred seats. The entry test for Graduate (MS) and PhD program will be held on Sunday 29th December at SMIU.***