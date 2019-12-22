FIA arrests three ‘fraudsters for swindling millions’

The Federal Investigation Agency’s units during their operations have arrested three suspects involved in defrauding citizens in the name of Hajj and Umrah.

The spokesman for the FIA Sindh said on Saturday Karachi’s Anti- Human Trafficking Circle of the agency launched a crackdown and arrested three men on the run, identified as Asif Nawaz, Syed Farrukh Ahmed and Syed Abdul Rahim Shah.

Asif Nawaz, son Rab Nawaz, was booked in an FIR on charges of demanding and receiving Rs550,000 in the name of Umrah from a man, but he neither arranged to send him to Saudi Arabia nor returned the amount for more than a year.

Syed Farrukh Ahmed, son of ShafiqueUddin, was booked in a case under the Emigration Ordinance for allegedly demanding and getting more than Rs1 million from a citizen to make arrangements to Dubai for a job. Since he was not an authorised OEP, he failed to send the complainant to Dubai nor did he return the amount.

FIA officials also lodged an FIR against Syed Abdul Rahim Shah under the Passport Act. The man was not authorised by the Ministry of Hajj and Religious Affairs nor did he have any Hajj licence.

He received more than Rs20 millions from intending pilgrims in connivance with his associates and went underground after the registration of the case.

One of his associates, Abdul Ghafoor, was said to have proceeded to Malaysia. All the accused will be produced before a court of law for remand.