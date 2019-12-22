CITY PULSE: You think you know me!

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Irfan Gul Dahri’s solo art exhibition titled ‘You think you know me!’ from December 20 to January 7. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

King Lear

The National Academy of Performing Arts is hosting a play based on Shakespeare’s ‘King Lear’. Translated by Khalid Ahmad and directed by Zia Mohyeddin, the play is running until December 29. Call 021-35693701 for more information.

Graduation Exhibition

The VM Centre for Traditional Arts (VMCTA) in partnership with the Prince’s Foundation School of Traditional Arts is hosting the VMCTA’s ‘Graduation Exhibition 2019’ until January 4 at the VM Art Gallery. Call 021-34948088 for more information.

Saving Daylight

The Koel Gallery is hosting Nurjahan Akhlaq’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Saving Daylight’ until December 24. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Modern Contemporary

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting Riffat Alvi and Aliya Husain Ahmad’s ceramic art exhibition titled ‘Modern Contemporary’ until December 25. Call 021-35300482 for more information.