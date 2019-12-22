Two bodies mysteriously left at JPMC yet to be identified

Two bodies of unidentified men were left on the premises of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Saturday morning.

Some people had brought the bodies to the JPMC emergency ward, saying that they had found the two men unconscious.

Saddar SHO Arshad Afridi said responding to the information, police went to the hospital from where they moved the bodies to a mortuary for medical examination.

He added that the identities of the deceased men had not been established till Saturday night. Moreover, the cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained as there are no visible torture or bullet marks on the bodies.

The cause of their deaths would be clear after the post-mortem reports, the SHO said, adding that police had obtained CCTV footage which showed people who had brought the bodies and the vehicle they had used.

Investigators said after obtaining the footage, they questioned the security guard deployed at the emergency ward who narrated that the bodies were brought in a rickshaw and a taxi car. Those who had brought the bodies said they had found the two men unconscious so they took them to the hospital and later left its premises. Police have also taken the fingerprints of the deceased.