FPCCI polls scheduled on December 27

KARACHI: The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has scheduled to hold its elections for 2020 on Friday, December 27, at the Federation House Karachi.

There are two groups contesting in this election – United Business Group (UBG) and Businessmen Panel (BMP). The presidency would be contested by BMP’s Anjum Nisar, whereas the UBG is fielding Dr Nouman Idris Butt as a candidate. The senior VP post candidates were BMP’s Asim Ghani Usman and UBG’s Hanif Gohar. Roohi Rizwan of BMP would contest for the VP women seat.

BMP’s Sarfaraz Nazam Awan of Bahawalpur Chamber was a candidate for VP Punjab. Others from BMP include Abdul Qayoom Qureshi contesting for VP Sindh from Nawabshah Chamber, and Qaisar Khan Daudzai for VP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat from Mohmand Agency Chamber.

Similarly, on Associations class, four VPs including Sultan Rehman, retired colonel Tauqeer ul Islam, Khurram Ejaz and Dr Muhammad Arshad would be contesting against UBG candidates.

The four VPs from UBG contesting on Association’s class would be Malik Sohail Hussain, Aslam Pakahali, Zubair Baweja, and Shabab Ahmed. On Punjab seat UBG contestant would be Zahid Iqbal Ch from Vehari Chamber, while Abdul Khaliq Khan from Mirpur Khas Chamber would contest on Sindh class. Samina Fazil would contest on the women seat, whereas Adnan Ali from Swat Chamber would be a candidate for the KP seat.

BMP Secretary General (Federal) Ahmad Jawad said FPCCI should strengthen to enhance the role of the private sector in the country’s economic development. Around 340 votes would be casted this year, he informed.

The election of the apex body of chambers was considered an important democratic process by the business community, as it also has a role to play in the fate of the FPCCI and its economic policies for the year 2020. Industries, trade and business community were confronted with multiple problems and they should elect those who they consider as responsible and capable candidates to resolve the problems of the trading community, Jawad said.