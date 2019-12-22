Political noise, year-end likely to keep market range-bound

Political noise dictated the overall sentiment at the capital market during the outgoing week, which overshadowed the key economic numbers, as sellers outpaced gainers in most sectors, dealers said.

The decline was attributed to the negative sentiments that followed the detailed verdict in retired general Pervez Musharraf case. Following the verdict, the benchmark KSE-100 shares index plunged 2.3 percent in one single session.

With minimal loss, thus ended the seven week continuous streak of winning, where the KSE-100 index declined by 0.20 percent, or just 84 index points, to settle at 40,833 points level at the end of the week.

However, participation remained on an upward trajectory, as volume and value traded increased by eight percent and 23 percent respectively on weekly basis.

The aforementioned event dampened the excitement from some positive developments on the external front that came during the latter part of the week.

Meanwhile, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed its first review of Pakistan's economic performance under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) that allows a disbursement of $452 million. This bodes well for the market in the week ahead, and dealers believe that as soon as political dust settles, the market would go back on the upwards trajectory.

The main board registered an average trading volume of 186.69 million shares, while the broader market witnessed a decent average volume of 297.42 million shares, respectively.

During the retiring week, foreigners (including individuals, corporates, and overseas Pakistanis) gained confidence on the local market with a net buy of 3.8 million dollars, wherein overseas Pakistani came on top with three million dollars of net buying during the first four trading sessions of the week.

In contrast, local banks/DFI, mutual funds and other organisations booked their profits with a net sell of 6.2 million dollars, 5.5 million dollars, and 3.8 million dollars respectively worth of equities in the same period.

Based on National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) data, foreigners bought $3.15 million. On the local side, mutual funds were sellers of $8.4 million, while banks were sellers of $6.6 million.

On the international oil front, prices of crude hovered near the three month high, during the week. The central causes for the upward trend in crude prices include a decline in US inventories and positive developments between China and US. Trade tensions between the two have eased with an expectation of a trade deal next week. Consequently, Brent crude is now hovering around 66.60 dollars/bbl against 64.69 dollars/bbl last week.

An analyst from Habib Metro-Financial Services said, “We foresee the market to consolidate in the near term amid shaky political conditions while the ensuing root of strong macro-economic fundamentals allow to help attract fresh buying.”

The analyst further suggested investors to value-hunt blue chips especially in E&Ps, large cap banks and fertilisers.

An analyst from BMA Capital Management said the market would remain range-bound as investors would likely wait for the political situation to unfold and CY19 to close before placing their bets.