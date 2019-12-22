Nepra seeks annual financials of power firms to revisit tariffs

KARACHI: National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has advised power generation and distribution companies to furnish their financial and regulatory reports as the authority wants to revisit their tariff structure for want of fairness review, sources said on Saturday.

The sources said Nepra asked power generation, transmission and distribution licencees to submit their printed annual regulatory accounts and audited financial statements together with the auditors’ report for financial year ended in 2019.

Under Nepra (uniform system of accounts) rules 2009, every power company is required to submit its annual regulatory accounts to the authority within one month of the last date of submission of their audited accounts to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

SECP has already made it mandatory for power generation companies to maintain cost accounting records to calculate cost of generation and sales of each of the generation facility licenced by Nepra.

The source said rules aim to help Nepra determine prudence of costing claimed by the generation companies while seeking tariff.

“Further, by introducing these and similar initiatives in the oversight of generation companies, the power purchaser would be in a stronger position to determine whether billing by the company has been done in a transparent and fair manner, which will be a great service for the general public in the current scenario,” Nepra said in a document.

Last month, Nepra allowed power distribution companies, except K-Electric to charge Rs1.826/unit extra from power consumers on account of monthly fuel price adjustment for September 2019. After this increase, power distribution companies would collect Rs24 billion from the power consumers in their November electricity bills. This increase was allowed, as the consumers were charge less against what was the cost of power generation.

Analysts said the government is under pressure of the International Monetary Fund to raise electricity tariffs to help the cash-bleeding power sector recover some losses and reduce swelling circular debt.

The government, in collaboration with foreign donors, is modernising electricity metering and billing system through the implementation of the meter data management system and the installation of smart metres and communication equipment.

The World Bank said Pakistan’s power sector suffers from inefficiencies that cost the economy $18 billion or 6.5 percent of GDP in fiscal year 2015. Costs are far greater than previous estimates based on fiscal costs alone.

“Reforms could save Pakistan’s economy $8.4 billion in business losses and could increase total household incomes by at least $4.5 billion a year,” the World Bank said. “Almost a fifth of electricity generated is lost through poor infrastructure, faulty metering and theft. Load shedding is caused by high cost, losses and subsidies which compromise investments and the ability to procure fuel.”

Nepra regulates power sector to promote a competitive structure for the industry and to ensure adequate supply of electric power in the future.

The authority is mandated to ensure that the interests of the investor and the customer are protected through judicious decisions based on transparent commercial principals and that the sector moves towards a competitive environment.