‘Wrongful appointments adversely affected SECP’s working’

ISLAMABAD: Wrongful appointments in the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) in recent years had adversely affected the working of the institution, SEC Policy Board chairman said on Saturday.

“There was indeed a capacity issue within SECP aggravated by wrongful appointments in recent years…,” SEC Policy Board Chairman Khalid Mirza said in a statement.

Mirza was responding to a statement last week by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal about illegal appointments allegedly made by SEC Policy Board chief through the misuse of his authority. NAB chairman further ordered an investigation into the matter.

“The fact of the matter is that neither the policy board nor its chairman has any authority to make appointments, and therefore, the question of illegal appointments by the policy board or its chairman simply does not arise — clearly, the underlying basis for the investigation just does not exist,” SEC Policy Board chairman said.

“The Chairman, NAB, has thus incontrovertibly erred and would do well to retract his direction for the holding of an inquiry into misuse of authority in the making of appointments since the policy board as well as its chairman do not enjoy any privilege or power in this respect.”

Mirza said the SECP Act provides for the setting up and operation of SEPB (Securities Exchange Policy Board), a body entrusted with distinct functionalities under the SECP Act, including inter alia oversight of the performance of the commission to the extent that the purposes of the Act are achieved.

“Accordingly, SEPB has a quasi-supervisory role vis-à-vis SECP. It is also noteworthy that, under the SECP Act, the federal government is entrusted with the duty of using its best efforts to promote, enhance and maintain independence of the securities regulator which, by extension, is presumably enjoined on all government bodies and agencies,” he said. “While the policy board does not employ its own staff, the commission is required in terms of section 24(4) to act as the secretariat of the board and provide all necessary facilities to enable the board to exercise its powers and perform its functions under the Act...”.

SEC Policy Board’s chief, referring to his previous statement in which he said SECP staff had stopped working due to fear of arrests, said this could not “by any means be regarded as interference in the affairs of SECP”.

“He (Mirza) can and does issue public statements, without any let or hindrance, but none of his public utterances can in any sense be construed as indirectly influencing any investigation by NAB as indicated in the press release,” Mirza said, citing the NAB chairman’s statement.

“It is inconceivable that the chairman of SEPB can ever have, or aspire to have, the capacity to directly or indirectly influence the working of an institution with the power and standing of NAB.”

SEC Policy Board chairman said the scheme embedded in the SECP Act conceives of a regulatory apparatus comprising SECP and SEPB that is expected to operate professionally and autonomously – which the federal government is obliged by law to support – to achieve the beneficial regulation of capital markets and superintendence of the corporate sector.

“This [is] a fundamental requirement for investor confidence and the mobilisation of capital as well as its allocation on a risk adjusted basis,” he said. “Without this, any economy that rests on the private sector for growth would be considerably handicapped.”

A new section (41B) gives SECP and its staff immunity from any intervention by law enforcement agencies (LEAs), including NAB, according to SEC Policy Board chairman.

“While the difficult responsibilities shouldered by LEAs need to be appreciated and all government organs and authorities must extend to them all possible support in accordance with law, it is hoped that LEAs would also be mindful with regard to the onerous responsibilities that regulatory agencies have been entrusted, and specifically in the case of the securities regulator, fully respect the binding provisions contained in section 41B of the SECP Act,” he added.