Protesting teachers

The Sindh police is back using batons against teachers, something it has done every time teachers have protested in the last few months. On Friday, teachers who had staged a sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club were baton-charged, teargas shelled and then arrested. This brutal treatment has no justification whatsoever, given the fact that they are merely demanding their rights. The regularisation of government teaching jobs is a prerequisite to ensuring a good public education system. Instead, the Sindh government has continued to keep teachers on precarious contracts — often without pay — as a standard procedure. Few of the hires in the last decade have been given permanent contracts, despite the promises made before their hiring. It is this sort of approach that is responsible for the declining standard of public education, where instead of focusing on improving teaching in the classroom, educators are forced to become protesters.

It is ironic that one has to appreciate the fact that the arrested teachers were released due to public pressure — but not before the police separated them and put them in different police stations in order to make them difficult to trace. The protests are being led by two teachers associations, one for primary teachers, the second for secondary teachers. The matter can be simply resolved through a notification regularising the teachers, but instead the government would like to keep them on the streets.

The issue involves permanent jobs for 14,000 school teachers that were hired after written tests in 2010 and 2014. This is not the first time such protests have taken place. In 2017, there were protests across the province over the same issue, but no regularisations were made. Back then, a committee was made to resolve the issue, but it was later disbanded. Whether this is merely an issue to do with the upper bureaucracy or ministers in the cabinet is irrelevant. It should also be clear that the teachers will keep returning to protest until the issue is resolved. It would better for the government to focus on solving the issue.