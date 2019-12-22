Gas hike

The recommendation by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to increase natural gas prices by up to 213.7 percent for domestic consumers from January 2020 if approved will leave many wondering how they are to survive. In fact, we wonder if the government itself has pondered this question given that this would be the second major rise in the prices of natural gas under its tenure. The purpose of raising the rates for gas for both the SNGPL and the SSGPL is to help meet revenue needs. The problem is that the vast majority of these consumers cannot afford such drastic increases in their budgets. They are already facing high inflation and the gas price increase would affect every category of consumer with an indirect effect on those buying items such as ‘roti’ cooked on ‘tandoors’. In the north of the country which is currently caught up in a harsh winter the impact would be particularly destructive. Apart from cooking needs, people everywhere need to heat their houses.

The highest increase is for domestic gas consumers falling in the first slab of SNGPL. The rate they pay will go up by nearly 214 percent. There are also increases for other consumers falling in lower slabs — though interestingly for the third and fourth slabs the tariff has been reduced. The purpose behind this is somewhat unclear since for the fifth and sixth slab it is also being increased. The same is true for government offices, hospitals, clinics, universities, colleges, orphanages and charitable institutions.

For ‘tandoors’, on which many people depend for their daily bread the increase again stands at over 214 percent. The rise in costs will of course be passed on by ‘tandoor’ owners to customers. Given the percentage of increase they really have no choice but to do so. ‘Tandoor’ owners and others running small eateries cannot be expected to absorb so large an increase. For the commercial sector, the tariff has gone up per unit. This will also lead to an increase in the prices of textile items, carpets, leather, sports and surgical goods and a range of other items manufactured by factories which depend on gas. The move will obviously not be a popular one. In fact, it will push more people down into poverty. The economic policies of the government have to be considered given these realities and the promises made by the PTI that it will set up a welfare state.