On the external front

Unsurprisingly, Pakistan’s Foreign Office has rejected a joint statement issued by New Delhi and Washington which once again asserted that Pakistani territory was used by terrorist networks. This accusation has come up before both from New Delhi and Washington. In the latest statement, Pakistan was asked to take ‘immediate and irreversible action’ against these networks and prevent its territory from being used in this manner. The Foreign Office has termed the statement anti-Pakistan and also attacked recent remarks from the Indian defence and external affairs minister. It has noted that the statement was selective, one sided and made no mention of the ongoing atrocities and illegal action in Indian-occupied Kashmir. In the meanwhile, PM Imran Khan has also responded strongly to a recent statement by Indian army chief Bipin Rawat who had said that the situation at the LoC can “escalate any time”.

Pakistan is correct in reasserting its concern over Kashmir and the LoC. The situation in Kashmir – and now also in India – is becoming worse by the day. The government, in consultation with experts at the Foreign Office, should consider how to ensure more headway is made in the task of diplomacy and the delicate battles that it involves. The failure by most world leaders to take up the cause of Kashmir more actively and move in favour of the crisis-hit people of the Valley indicates that more efforts are needed to highlight the plight of the Kashmiris at an international level.

As far as the terror support allegations against Pakistan go, the US and India have obviously mutual interests which they are very obviously eager to push forward. This would account for their desire to remain in agreement with each other. It is the task of Pakistan and its allies to make sure it can break through this grid of friendship. So far, China has been the sole country to actively support Pakistan on Kashmir, with Malaysia and Turkey also putting in a few words. The rest of the world remains ominously silent. While Pakistan’s image globally has improved a great deal, there are still suspicions in the minds of many analysts and think-tanks that terrorist outfits remain operative in the country. These may be nothing more than perceptions; shadows left over from the past. But Pakistan needs to battle harder to push them away out of the line of vision so that it can draw more allies towards it and move forward diplomatically in raising its own concerns. Modi’s India has been exposed completely in the past few days. Hopefully, world powers will also cast a fair eye on what the ‘world’s largest democracy’ is up to with its own people.