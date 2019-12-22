close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Education funds

Last year, due to low budget in the education sector many scholarships for Pakistani students were stopped due to which most prestigious universities suffered in research. Students/scholars with higher grades and knowledge are going abroad due to which the QS ranking of Pakistani public/private universities are going down.

Around 0.8 million Pakistani students have reportedly left Pakistan last year for higher education and job purposes. The government and the HEC need to change this so that Pakistani universities get back their positions in the QS ranking.

Izza Murtaza

Lahore

