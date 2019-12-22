close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Organizational injustice

In this age of corruption and injustice, it is a heinous crime to speak of efficiency, efficacy, justice, integrity and transparency. Those who speak of justice – be it distributive, procedural or interactional – and work ethics bear the brunt. There are several public-sector organizations wherein systemic forms of injustice persist since their genesis. In those organizations, often such self-centred persons are hired on contract just after their retirement who give rise to profound injustices that can be difficult to recognize. They always try to impose unfair decisions on regular employees. Such injustice often stems from unfair procedures and inordinate delays in the framing of very crucial rules such as the Employees Service Rules.

Many retired persons were hired and rehired, but they did nothing but parasitism, squandering resources and passing the buck. Is there anyone to take notice of this organizational injustice and address this injustice against regular employees?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

