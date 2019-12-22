close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Right to appeal

December 22, 2019

Could anyone kindly throw some light as to why the present government did not withdraw the Musharraf case? If Para 66 was not there , would the government have accepted the verdict?

Under the present circumstances, Gen Musharraf is requested to kindly appeal to the president of Pakistan to set aside the decision of the court.

Lt-Col (r) Arshad N Qureshi

Islamabad

