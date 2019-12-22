Malaysia Summit

Much has been talked about Prime Minister Imran Khans U-turn on withdrawing from the planned Malaysia summit at the eleventh hour. I see it as a complete failure of Pakistan’s Foreign Office. It is the responsibility of the Foreign Office to apprise the political leadership about the pros and cons of any policy change. In this case, it seems that our Foreign Office completely ignored the implications of our participation in such a summit.

Pakistan was trying to act as a bridge to help diffuse tensions between KSA and Iran which is indeed a very commendable gesture but forming a new platform for Islamic countries parallel to the OIC without other Gulf countries’ participation would have surely antagonized them. Our Foreign Office should have foreseen it to avoid a domestic and international letdown for the present government. The prime minister should exercise extreme caution in such cases and must consult other experts and not rely on the Foreign Office only.

Khalid Ismail

Islamabad