Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Civic sense

December 22, 2019

It is very unfortunate how members of two noble professions came face to face in the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore. The incident has made evident the dearth of moral and ethical values in our so-called Muslim society. Our educational institutes only produce morally and ethically bankrupt professionals whose sole aim is to make money.

The government must make sure that educational institutes focus on ethos rather than only focusing on academics. In order to prosper, a nation must have responsible citizens, who possess civic sense and know how to show regard to other fellow beings.

Musab Manzoor

Islamabad

