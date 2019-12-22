Indian deflection

It is very unfortunate that Pakistan’s longest border has always remained at tenterhooks. Now the latest diatribe of Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat has escalated tensions. For decades, Pakistan has been accused by India.

But the recent wave of protests in India have shaken its foundations. The social turmoil caused by unjust and unwise policies and actions have infuriated many Indians. To cover up its failures, the simplest option for India is to frown at Pakistan. The international community should stop India from any aggression, which could throw one fourth of the world into war and prove totally fatal for humanity.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad