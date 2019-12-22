Criminal excuses

To my mind, two things were worse than the actual attack and vandalism carried out by the lawyers against the PIC Lahore. The first was the very lukewarm condemnation or outright justification by some prominent and senior lawyers of the shameful and criminal behaviour by these advocates while attacking the heart hospital. These senior leaders somehow are not prepared to accept the fact that, no matter what transpired earlier, the attack on the hospital could not be justified on any grounds.

The second more disturbing thing was the total abdication of the provincial government and law-enforcement authorities, of their prime responsibilities of protecting the lives of citizens and public property in this case. It is said that the lawyers covered six to seven kilometres by foot, before reaching the hospital. Was there no information available to the law-enforcement authorities about the malevolent intentions of the lawyers? Could no pre-emptive action have been taken against this mob? The law-enforcement authorities acted very cravenly and in an unorganized manner when the actual attack was taking place.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad