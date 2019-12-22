Institutional strength

There have been 72 years to our independence but we have not been able to strengthen our institutions to a desired level. Rather, we have done everything to destroy them. Successive federal/provincial governments have not bothered to build, improve and strengthen other institutions of the country for effective deliverance. Institutions such as the Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills, Sui Southern/Northern Gas Companies, PIA, Wapda, federal and provincial tax collecting departments, police, health and education departments, lower judiciary, federal and provincial investigation agencies etc are all found wanting.

Out-of-turn promotions of inefficient officers, involvement of government employees in massive corruption, lack of accountability, recruitment on political basis, favouritism in transfer and postings – these are some of the examples which clearly indicate that the institutions of the country have become weak. If we have to strengthen our institutions, then we must introduce such laws and framework which discourage the monopoly of individuals.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi