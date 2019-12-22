close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

Divided we fall

Newspost

 
December 22, 2019

The Muslim world seems to be divided today as perhaps never before. In the Malaysia moot, out of 56 Muslim countries invited, only 20 participated. These deep fissures in the edifice of Islamic unity cast a long shadow over the significance of the summit.

The coming together of all Muslim countries on the same page in this polarized world today seems highly unlikely. Better we should manoeuvre our international relations diplomatically, shield our national interest, and not be fickle at least at international forums.

Riaz Ahmad Soomro

Shikarpur

