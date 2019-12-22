Word games

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A common person is clueless about the debate going on between legal experts on the verdict of special court on the case of Pervez Musharraf.
Apparently there is a difference between committing treachery against the state and violating the constitution. The word ‘traitor’ and ‘usurper’ could have different connotations.
Dr Najeeb A Khan
Islamabad
