December 22, 2019
December 22, 2019

Word games

Newspost

 
A common person is clueless about the debate going on between legal experts on the verdict of special court on the case of Pervez Musharraf.

Apparently there is a difference between committing treachery against the state and violating the constitution. The word ‘traitor’ and ‘usurper’ could have different connotations.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Islamabad

