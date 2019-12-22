The rehired

Retired rehired personnel are expected to possess superior professional wisdom, but unfortunately several federal and provincial level organizations where there is plenty of this breed of persons, those organizations have virtually collapsed because they interpret the law(s) and rules to protect their personal interests, not the organizations and their employees. They can’t see beyond their nose and they make every effort to hide facts from the hiring and firing authority.

The bitter truth is this that they have peddled their high position(s) in exchange for material gain.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad