On strike

A lawyer was murdered in Mansehra and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar called for a strike. Doctors and lawyers had a fight in Lahore and the KP Bar called for a strike. Explosive material exploded in a rickshaw outside the PHC and the KP Bar called for strike. ISPR gave a press statement against the Musharraf death penalty and the KP Bar again called for strike by lawyers.

I pray that the PHC declares such strike calls by lawyers and their respective bars illegal and unconstitutional.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar