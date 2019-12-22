close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
December 22, 2019

On strike

Newspost

 
December 22, 2019

A lawyer was murdered in Mansehra and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar called for a strike. Doctors and lawyers had a fight in Lahore and the KP Bar called for a strike. Explosive material exploded in a rickshaw outside the PHC and the KP Bar called for strike. ISPR gave a press statement against the Musharraf death penalty and the KP Bar again called for strike by lawyers.

I pray that the PHC declares such strike calls by lawyers and their respective bars illegal and unconstitutional.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar

