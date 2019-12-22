Boat to Manora

Manora Island is a beautiful place to visit. There are mangroves, temples and the sea, and the island is safe due to the naval base.

But the boats which take us from the Kemari jetty to Manora are in a pathetic condition. There is no one who listens to us when we raise a voice on this issue. The government has to take action on this for the sake of our lives.

Muhammad Irtiza

Karachi