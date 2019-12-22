All of Lahore went into deep shock and sadness as the self-claimed custodians of law vandalised the only state-of-the-art facility which provides treatment to cardiac patients coming from all parts of Punjab. It is reported that a loss of Rs70 million occurred as precious cardiac medical infrastructure was ruthlessly damaged by the lawyers; five patients also lost their lives due to this vandalism.

The root cause of this ruthless behaviour is the circumstances when this community of lawyers became prominent during the lawyers movement. Since then, it has become the norm for them to misbehave with judges of both lower and superior courts, police , traffic wardens and every office visited by them. The mushroom emergence in this profession is also due to of the plethora of spurious law colleges which have been minting money for the last two decades and which have issued law degrees to persons who lack in ethics and legal norms of the profession. It is time the state established its writ and by using technology identified each and every culprit and canceled their licence for life. The issuance and renewal of practice licence be immediately taken from bar councils and given to the high courts so that such culprits can be taken to task immediately.

Zafar Iqbal FCA

Lahore